Cardinal Krajewski brings Pope’s gift of 4 ambulances to Ukraine

Pope Francis has sent his papal almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, to Ukraine with a gift of four ambulances, which will be used to save lives along the frontlines of the war.

By Vatican News

As Ukraine faces another Easter marked by war, Pope Francis continues to show his closeness to the suffering people through concrete gestures—three years after what he previously called “a painful and shameful anniversary for humanity.”

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, has embarked on his 10th mission to Ukraine, at the behest of the Pope and with the assistance of three Ukrainian drivers.

The papal almoner delivered four ambulances to the Eastern European country that are fully equipped with medical devices required to save lives.

A statement from the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, released on Monday, quotes the Pope’s 2024 Urbi et Orbi message as a call to action. “Only Jesus opens the doors to life,” the Pope said, “those very doors we keep shutting with the wars spreading throughout the world.”

The four ambulances bear the coat of arms of the Vatican City State and are destined for the areas hardest hit by the war.

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Pope’s almoner, will remain in Ukraine for a few days to be close to the people, to pray with them, and to embody the care and concern of the Bishop of Rome.

This marks Cardinal Krajewski’s 10th mission to Ukraine and takes place in the context of the Jubilee of Hope.

In the Bull of Indiction for the Holy Year, Spes non Confundit, the Pope writes: “The first sign of hope should be the desire for peace in our world, which once more finds itself immersed in the tragedy of war… The need for peace challenges us all, and demands that concrete steps be taken.”

The Pope’s gift of the four ambulances represents another expression of Jubilee hope anchored in Christ.

