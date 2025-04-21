Cardinal Farrell to preside at rite of ascertainment of Pope Francis’ death

(L-R) Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, and Archbishop Diego Ravelli stood in the Casa Santa Marta to announce the death of Pope Francis

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the rite of the ascertainment of death of Pope Francis and placement of his body in the coffin on Monday evening.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office announced on Monday that the rite of ascertainment of death and placement of the late Pope Francis’ body in the coffin will take place on Monday at 8:00 PM Rome time.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the rite in the Chapel of the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

In the announcement, the Press Office indicated that those present will include the Dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, and family members of the late Pope Francis, along with Dr. Andrea Arcangeli and Dr. Luigi Carbone, the Director and Deputy Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene, respectively.

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, told journalists that the Pope's body could be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday morning, so that the faithful may pray before his mortal remains.

"The translation of the Holy Father's mortal remains to the Vatican Basilica, for the veneration of all the faithful, may take place on the morning of Wednesday, April 23, 2025, according to the arrangements that shall be determined and communicated tomorrow, following the first Congregation of the Cardinals," Mr. Bruni said.

Separately, the Press Office announced that the canonization Mass for Blessed Carlo Acutis has been temporarily suspended due to the death of Pope Francis.

The Eucharistic celebration and canonization rite had been scheduled for Sunday, April 27, on the Second Sunday of Easter, also celebrated as Divine Mercy Sunday.