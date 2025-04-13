Pope appeals for end to war in Sudan

On the eve of Holy Week, Pope Francis renews his call for dialogue in war-torn Sudan and asks the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered population. He does not neglect to also to pray for Lebanon and other countries wracked by conflict and violence across the globe.

By Linda Bordoni

“The 15th of April will mark the second sad anniversary of the beginning of the conflict in Sudan, in which thousands have been killed and millions of families have been forced to flee their homes,” said Pope Francis on Sunday in a message distributed by the Holy See Press Office.

Recalling the “suffering of children, women and vulnerable people [that] cries out to heaven and begs us to act” the Pope renewed his appeal to the parties involved:

“That they may end the violence and embark on paths of dialogue, and to the international community, so that the help needed may be provided to the populations."

The war in Sudan

The war between rival militaries – the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – began on 15 April 2023 after a breakdown in the transition to civilian rule following the overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir. Heavy fighting has levelled towns and cities and claimed tens of thousands of lives.

At least 12.4 million people have been uprooted from their homes, including more than 3.3 million refugees.

On Saturday, the UN aid cooperation office, OCHA, warned that “With no viable peace in sight, the Sudanese are trapped in a humanitarian crisis of industrial proportions.”

“Two out of three people need aid, that’s 30 million people… the OCHA spokesperson said, adding that this “demands a massive ramp-up of international support; what we see instead is donors pulling back funding across the world.”

Lebanon

Pope Francis, whose Sunday reflections and appeals have been distributed by the Press Office since he was hospitalized in mid-February and as he continues to convalesce at Casa Santa Marta, also appealed to men and women of goodwill to keep Lebanon in their prayers.

“Let us also remember Lebanon, where the tragic civil war began fifty years ago: with God's help, may it live in peace and prosperity,” he said.

Prayers for peace

Pope Francis also turned his thoughts to other war-torn countries across the world:

“May peace come at last to martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, the Democratic Republic of Congo, to Myanmar, to South Sudan.,” he prayed.

“May Mary, Mother of Sorrows, obtain this grace for us and help us to live this Holy Week with faith.”