Pope: Even if you fear you're incapable of changing, don't lose hope

Pope Francis releases his catechesis for the weekly General Audience, which was not held as he recovers at Casa Santa Marta, and remembering the tax collector Zacchaeus, urges the faithful to never lose hope even if they feel incapable of change.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

As Pope Francis recovers in his residence at the Casa Santa Marta after being discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Sunday, he has called on the faithful to never lose hope, even when we feel incapable of change.

The Pope did so in the text that had been prepared for the Wednesday General Audience, which he asked the Holy See Press Office to publish.

Since his medical team discharged the Pope calling for two months of rest for a proper convalescence, the Press Office continues to distribute the catecheses prepared for the Audience, as it did during his hospitalization.

Lost his way

In his catechesis, focusing on encounters in Jesus' life, the Pope focused on the biblical episode of the tax collector Zacchaeus recounted in the Gospel of St. Luke.

Zacchaeus, in a sense, the Pope suggested, had lost his way. "Perhaps he made wrong choices, or maybe life placed him in situations from which he struggles to escape," but, the Pope noted he seemed to gained wealth at the expense of others.

Refuse to give up

When he hears that Jesus is passing through the city, the Holy Father reminded, Zacchaeus has the desire to see Him. Despite limitations, given his great desire, the Pope noted, he do not give up.

"You find a solution," the Pope said, "However, it requires courage and a willingness to disregard social conventions, embracing the simplicity of a child and not worrying too much about one's image."

This, he said, is what Zacchaeus did; "like a child," he climbs a tree. "Yet with the Lord," he continued, "the unexpected always happens: Jesus, upon reaching the spot, looks up. Zacchaeus feels exposed and probably expects a public rebuke.

"The crowd might have hoped for that as well, but they are left disappointed," for Jesus, he recalled, asks Zacchaeus to come down immediately, "almost surprised to find him in the tree, and says, 'Today I must stay at your house!'"

God seeks the lost

"God," the Holy Father marveled, "cannot pass by without seeking out those who are lost," as he reminded that Luke highlighted the joy in Zacchaeus' heart.

“God cannot pass by without seeking out those who are lost”

"It is the joy," he said, "of one who feels seen, recognized, and above all, forgiven." Jesus' gaze, he stressed, is not one of reproach but of mercy. "It is a mercy that we sometimes struggle to accept, especially when God forgives those whom we think do not deserve it."

Concrete resolution and new beginning

Zacchaeus, the Holy Father recalled, "is not only a man of desire but also one who takes concrete steps. His resolution is not vague or abstract; it starts from his own history: he examines his life and identifies the point from which to begin his change."

In this context, the Pope urged, "let us learn from Zacchaeus not to lose hope, even when we feel sidelined or incapable of change."

Finally, Pope Francis concluded by inviting all faithful to nurture their desire to see Jesus, and above all, to let themselves "be found" by the mercy of God, "Who always comes to seek us, no matter where we have lost our way."