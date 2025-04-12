Pope encourages Opus Dei students to persevere in hope

In a message to participants in the UNIV 2025 International Congress, Pope Francis urges them to bring the Gospel of Jesus into the world “as a message of hope that does not disappoint.”

By Vatican News

Pope Francis has addressed a letter to Opus Dei university students offering his spiritual encouragement as they gather in Rome for their annual International Congress which kicked off on Saturday running until April 20, Easter Sunday.

In the message written in Spanish, Pope notes that this year’s edition fall at a significant moment, coinciding with both the Holy Year dedicated to hope and the 100th anniversary of the priestly ordination of Saint Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer which, hewrites, is a “reason to give thanks to God."

Bring the Gospel of hope to everyone

“I join in your joy,” the letter reads, “and accompany you with my prayer, asking the Lord that this time of pilgrimage and fraternal encounter may inspire you to bring to everyone the Gospel of Jesus Christ, who died and rose again, as a message of hope that fulfills promises, leads to glory, and, founded on love, does not disappoint.”

"May Jesus bless you and may the Holy Virgin protect you," the message concludes.

The 2025 UNIV Congress

Founded in 1968 by Saint Josemaría Escrivá, the UNIV Congress serves as a platform for intellectual and spiritual exchange among students from around the world.

The 2025 edition, themed “Citizens of our World,” draws more than 2,000 students from 25 countries and 32 universities. During the Holy Week, the students will engage in academic sessions, cultural experiences, moments of prayer, and will also take part in the Easter liturgies at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Academic events are scheduled at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, with male students meeting on April 15th and female students on April 16th. Through this structure, the Congress promotes both intellectual formation and spiritual growth, encouraging young Catholics to reflect deeply on their roles as faithful and responsible members of a global community