Pope encourages pilgrims from Italian dioceses to ‘persevere in prayer'

In his message to the Dioceses of Grosseto and Pitigliano-Sovana-Orbetello, the Pope expresses his hope that their pilgrimage to the Holy Door will renew their faith.

By Kielce Gussie

Now two and a half weeks since he was discharged from the hospital, Pope Francis continues to return to his every day work. In a message to pilgrims from the Italian dioceses of Grosseto and Pitigliano-Sovana-Orbetello, he extends a special greeting as they make the journey through the Holy Door.

The Pope expresses his hope that this pilgrimage will “renew everyone in faith, so that we may walk united, pastor and flock.”

He offers a heartfelt thought for the sick and elderly in the group.

“Let us live this time of trial by contemplating the Lord Jesus on the cross, the source of salvation.”

Pope Francis extends a word of encouragement “in the face of the difficulties we see in the world and feel in our hearts.” He challenges the pilgrims to “persevere in prayer, witnessing every day the hope that makes us salt of the earth.”

Closing his message, he entrusts the dioceses to the intercession of Mary and their patron saints. As he imparts his blessing, Pope Francis reminds the pilgrims to pray for him.