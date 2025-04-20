Pope: Easter faith spurs us to seek the risen Lord with hope and joy
By Thaddeus Jones
Presiding over the Easter morning Mass on behalf of Pope Francis, Italian Cardinal Angelo Comastri welcomed the over fifty thousand faithful gathered in a flower-filled Saint Peter’s Square. The flowers are provided by Dutch florists and this year marks the 39th anniversary of doing so. Tens of thousands of flowers of every sort adorned Saint Peter’s Square and Basilica in an intricate, colourful layout.
Cardinal Comastri, Archpriest emeritus of Saint Peter’s Basilica and Vicar General emeritus of Vatican City, led the liturgy in the Square and read the homily of Pope Francis prepared for the occasion.
Haste in looking for the Lord
Recalling how Mary Magdalene, Peter, and John all made haste in discovering and witnessing the empty tomb, Pope Francis said this “running” to see what happened may reflect not only a concern the Lord’s body had been taken way, but a desire, “the yearning of the heart, the inner attitude of those who set out to search for Jesus.” The Lord has risen from the dead and “we must look for him elsewhere.”
Actively seeking the risen Christ
The message of Easter is precisely that “Christ is risen, he is alive!” the Pope emphasized, “no longer a prisoner of death.” This requires that we “take action”, he said, setting out to find the Lord in our lives, in our brothers and sisters, in our everyday experiences – “everywhere except in the tomb.”
Welcoming the Lord into our lives
Easter faith opens the door to encountering the risen Lord and welcoming him into our lives, the Pope continued. This reality of Easter “spurs us to action”, he emphasized, “to run like Mary Magdalene and the disciples” to seek and meet the Lord, to have eyes that “see beyond” and to experience Jesus as “the one who lives” and is present with us today, going before us, helping us, surprising us.
Experiencing life’s greatest hope
Renewing and sharing hope
The Pope in his homily said we should not settle for the fleeting things of this world or give into sadness, but instead “we must run, filled with joy” in meeting the Lord and rediscovering “the inestimable grace of being his friends
