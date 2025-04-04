Pope Francis continues to improve at Casa Santa Marta

The Holy See Press Office tells journalists that Pope Francis continues to show gradual improvements at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta, and announces there could be updates regarding the Angelus address on Sunday.

By Vatican News

On Sunday, the Angelus may take place in a different manner compared to previous Sundays, and an update will be provided on Saturday, the Holy See Press Office informed journalists on Friday morning.

During a briefing on the Pope's health, the Press Office conveyed that Pope Francis continues to show clinical improvements as he recovers at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta, following his hospitalization for a polymicrobial infection that resulted in bilateral pneumonia.

The Holy Father was released from Rome's Gemelli Hospital with "protected discharge" on Sunday, 23 March.

Pope Francis' condition has shown further slight respiratory, mobility, and voice-related improvements, noted the Press Office.



Recent blood tests also indicate a slight improvement in his pulmonary infection.

The Holy Father has been continuing his treatment and mobility and respiratory-related physical therapy; he also requires less supplemental oxygen. During the day, he continues with an ordinary administration of oxygen, while, at night, he continues with high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas as needed.

Moreover, Pope Francis continues his work activities and is in good spirits, said the Press Office.

On Friday morning, the Holy Father followed the Lenten meditation held in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, held by the Preacher of the Papal Household, Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, via video link.

On Wednesday, the Pope followed the Mass in St. Peter's Basilica presided over by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the death of Saint John Paul II.

The Press Office noted there have not been visits to note, adding that it is still too early to discuss the Pope's participation in Holy Week liturgies.

The next briefing on the Holy Father will be on Tuesday, 8 April.