Pope’s coffin sealed ahead of funeral on Saturday morning

Pope Francis’ coffin is sealed in a private ceremony in St Peter’s Basilica, after some 250,000 mourners had paid their respects.

By Anne Preckel

On the eve of Pope Francis’ funeral Mass, his coffin has been solemnly sealed.

The Pope had been lying in state in St Peter's Basilica since Wednesday. After the huge crowds of visitors – in total around 250,000 - over the last three days, St Peter’s emptied out as the last mourners paid their respects.

The Pope's coffin is sealed (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Rite of sealing the coffin

The deceased Pope lay in state in front of the Confessio altar in a wooden coffin, wrapped in a red chasuble, with a white mitre and a rosary clasped in his hands – the coffin resting at ground level, without a catafalque. This was Francis' own decision..

The ceremony, led by Cardinal-Camerlengo Kevin Farrell, began with the reading of a document listing the stages of Jorge Mario Bergoglio's life and his most important activities as Pope. It stated that the memory of the 266th Pope “remains in the heart of the Church and of all humanity”.

Among the milestones mentioned were his stay in Germany at the end of the 1980s and his multifaceted work in Argentina: "He was a simple and popular pastor in his archdiocese, who travelled far and wide, even by metro and bus. He lived in a flat and prepared his own food because he felt like a normal person.”

The coffin, now sealed (Vatican Media)

Covering of the face

Archbishop Diego Ravelli spread a white silk cloth over the face of the Pope, while Cardinal-Camerlengo Farrell sprinkled Francis with holy water. A bag containing coins and medals minted during his pontificate was then placed in the coffin with the Pope.

The lid was then placed on the zinc coffin, along with Francis’ cross and coat of arms and a plaque with the Pope's name and the duration of his life and Petrine ministry, while psalms were sung. After the zinc coffin was sealed, the seals of the Cardinal-Camerlengo and the Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Office for Liturgical Celebrations and the Vatican Chapter were imprinted. The wooden coffin, which bears a cross and the coat of arms of the deceased pope, was then sealed.