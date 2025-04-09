Gaza pastor: 'We live in a cage'

Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of the Latin-rite Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, speaks to Vatican News about the parish's unceasing prayers for peace, and how Pope Francis' continued phone calls mean so much to them as they continue to 'live in a cage.'

By Antonella Palermo and Deborah Castellano Lubov

In our traumatic reality, where we essentially 'live in a cage,' Pope Francis' calls mean so much to us...

Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of the Latin-rite Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, expressed that sentiment in an interview with Vatican News' Antonella Palermo, as he and his parish continue to pray for peace.

The priest, who was reached by phone inside the compound where he remains close to the Christian community, and the refugees being sheltered, thanks Pope Francis for his recent "brief," but "deeply heartfelt and appreciated" phone call.

"The Pope called, greeted us, asked how we were doing, how the people were." The children, he said, rejoiced over the Holy Father's latest gesture of tenderness.

Rejoicing within the compound

"The people were very happy to hear he was calling," Fr. Romanelli expressed, sharing that "when the call came, we were at the door of the rectory, inside the compound, and the children and young people started shouting 'Viva il Papa!' in Arabic and Italian."

After Pope Francis sent his blessing and prayers, the parish priest noted that they told him how happy they were to see him and hear his appeals for peace, "especially since the situation is truly terrible throughout the entire Strip." For this closeness, concern, and for his appeals, the priest shared, "we thanked him."

Let the war end—for everyone’s sake

Fr. Romanelli confirms that the living conditions in the Gaza Strip are “unimaginable,” just as Pope Francis said in his 6 April Angelus text. Therefore, he said, it is essential to "convince everyone, all world leaders, that peace is possible."

"As long as this armed conflict continues," the priest cautioned, "no problem will truly be resolved," and therefore he insists it is necessary "to persuade in such a way that this war ends with conditions that matter to the people," "both Palestinians and Israelis," in order to work for peace and "stop this war as soon as possible."

"We are in a cage"



During the conversation, Father Romanelli explained that providentially, the Christian community is “well, thank God and thanks to the constant help of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem”—as much as “well” can mean in such a context. "Together with our 500 refugees and our Muslim neighbors from the Zeitoun neighborhood, we are okay for now," he said, but warned, "everything is starting to run out."

In other neighborhoods, everything, including food and water, is already missing. The crisis, he explained, existed even before the war - "imagine now, after a year and a half of conflict." "The emergency of food, water, and medicine is extremely urgent across the entire Strip."

Heavy cross for the people of Gaza

"Gaza is a prison—it’s become a cage, a giant cage," Father Romanelli decried, while noting that regardless, "We help everyone, Christians and non-Christians alike. We try to truly be instruments of peace for all."

Fr. Romanelli acknowledged it is truly a Lent, with a heavy cross, for the people of Gaza, who try not to give in completely to despair, "but we count on the help of the Lord, and on people of good will who truly desire peace."