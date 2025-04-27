Cardinals visit the tomb of Pope Francis, pray Second Vespers

Members of the College of Cardinals pay homage to Pope Francis visiting his tomb at the papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, followed by praying Second Vespers together.

Vatican News

During the late afternoon of the Second Sunday of Easter, Divine Mercy Sunday, members of the College of Cardinals went to the papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major to pay their homage to Pope Francis at his tomb open to the public since seven in the morning.

They then gathered there for evening prayer, Second Vespers, led by the Basilica's Coadjutor Archpriest, Lithuanian Cardinal Rolanda Makrickas.

Behind them, groups of worshippers joined in, while others continued to arrive during the celebration to pay their respects to Pope Francis. An estimated twenty thousand people had already visited the tomb since the early morning.

Full video of the celebration of Second Vespers at the Basilica of St. Mary Major