Cardinals thank attendees and organisers of Pope’s funeral

The College of Cardinals expresses their gratitude to the religious and political leaders who attended the Pope’s funeral on Saturday, as well as the civil authorities who helped organise it.

By Vatican News

The College of Cardinals has thanked the heads of Churches and representatives of Islam, Judaism, and other religions who participated in Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, as well as the heads of state and government delegations that attended.



Their presence, the Cardinals said in a press release from the Holy See, was “particularly appreciated," both as a "participation in the Church and the Holy See’s pain over the loss of the Pontiff” and as a "tribute to his unceasing commitment to faith, peace, and fraternity."

The Cardinals also thanked “the Italian authorities, the City of Rome, the security services, the Civil Defence, the media, and all the workers, including employees of the Holy See and the Governorate of the Vatican City State,” who, they said, had enabled the events to unfold “calmly and with order.”

The College of Cardinals ended their statement by thanking the young people who had participated in Mass for the Jubilee of Teenagers over the weekend, saying that they had shown the people of God “the face of a Church alive with the life of its Risen Lord.”

Mourners line the streets of Rome to bid farewell to Pope Francis (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)