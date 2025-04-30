Cardinal Sandri: Pope Francis leaves legacy of service and vision

Presiding over the fifth Novemdiales Mass in memory of Pope Francis, Cardinal Sandri reflects on Pope Francis’ witness of humble service as well as on the lasting vision he leaves for the future of the Church.

By Francesca Merlo

Cardinal Leonardo Sandri opened his homily during the fifth Novendiales Mass by proclaiming "Christ is Risen". He noted that in this Easter time the Church is between two important moments: the end of Pope Francis' papacy and the start of a new one. In just a few days, he said, the Cardinal Protodeacon will once again step out onto the balcony of St Peter’s to announce the name of a new Pope. That role, said Cardinal Sandri, “finds its meaning in the Paschal experience of Christ.”

Remembering together, praying together

Cardinal Sandri explained that the Novendiales Mass is not just a time of mourning, but a moment for the Church to come together, to pray, to remember, and to reaffirm its faith in the Resurrection. The cardinals gather not only as collaborators of the Pope, said Cardinal Sandri, but also carrying with them the prayers of people from all over the world: from Tonga to Mongolia, from Tehran to Jerusalem, and from places where Christians are a small but faithful presence, such as Morocco and Algeria.

“We are called each day to remember and consciously live the truth that to reign is to serve,” the Cardinal said, quoting Pope Francis, before stressing that it is with this spirit that Pope Francis lived his papcy: through his actions, his journeys and his constant care for those on the margins.

The title “Servant of the Servants of God,” once used by Pope Gregory the Great, was important for Pope Francis, who continued to remind the Church that at its heart, it must always serve, said the Cardinal

From Scripture to today

Reflecting on the day’s reading from the Acts of the Apostles, Cardinal Sandri noted that Peter’s speech at Pentecost was chosen not only because it marked the beginning of the Church but also because it speaks of fulfilment. This, too, reiterates that just as Pentecost marked a new beginning for the apostles, the Church today prepares for a new chapter.

He then went on to recite a verse from the prophet Joel, one often quoted by Pope Francis: “I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions.”

Cardinal Sandri noted that Pope Francis often linked this passage to the importance of connecting generations. “There is no future without this encounter between old and young,” he explained.

A dream for the Church

Bringing his homily to a close, Cardinal Sandri noted that Pope Francis had already left a vision for the future of the Church. In the Bull of Indiction for the 2025 Jubilee, he looked ahead to another major anniversary: 2000 years since the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, to be celebrated in 2033.

“This Holy Year will guide the path of Christians… so that spiritually, we may all become pilgrims to the Holy Land, and proclaim once again: ‘The Lord is truly risen and has appeared to Simon!’", concluded the cardinal.