Cardinal Reina leads Rosary at the Basilica of St Mary Major

On Wednesday evening Cardinal Baldassare Reina leads the Rosary at Saint Mary Major, the third Rosary prayed in memory of Pope Francis at the papal Basilica.

By Francesca Merlo

On the third night since his death on Monday morning, the faithful gathered at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major to pray for the enternal repose of the soul of Pope Francis.

Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Archpriest of the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, led the Rosary on Wednesday, opening the liturgy by comforting the faithful, reminding them that just like the disciples of Emmaus, often “our eyes too can be hindered from recognising Jesus in moments of trial”.



“The Easter experience brings a constantly new response to those who question the meaning of suffering and death”, said the Cardinal, adding that “the heart, tested and extinguished, begins to burn again only when we allow faith to illuminate it”.

He invited the faithful, in this hour of sadness, “to pray to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romani, asking her to help us transform this pain into hope and to believe that life - not death - is the final word”.

Mother of Hope, he concluded, “intercede for us”.