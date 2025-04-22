Cardinal Re: We thank God for the gift of Pope Francis’ ministry

In Saint Peter’s Square, the Rosary on Tuesday evening was offered in suffrage for Pope Francis, who returned to the House of the Father on Easter Monday. Leading the Marian prayer was the Dean of the College of Cardinals, who praised Francis as a pilgrim of hope. Hundreds of faithful gathered in the square in a moving atmosphere of reverence.

Vatican News

"Hearing the words echo in our hearts, ‘Do not forget to pray for me,’ which we heard so many times from Pope Francis, we want to pray for him this evening." With these words, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, opened the Rosary on Tuesday evening, 22 April, in St. Peter’s Square, in suffrage for Pope Francis, who returned to the Father’s embrace yesterday morning, Easter Monday, in his apartment at Casa Santa Marta.

The faithful in prayer in St. Peter’s Square (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

"In the faith of the Risen Christ, which we celebrate on this holy day of Easter," said the 91-year-old Cardinal—who will preside over the funeral Mass for the Pope on Saturday, 26 April —"we know that death is not a door that closes but the entrance to the heavenly Jerusalem, where mourning is turned into joy, and sackcloth into garments of joy, in the immensity of God's love." He then invited everyone to “thank the Lord for the gifts He gave to the whole Church through the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis, a pilgrim of hope who does not disappoint.”

Just as on the day of the passing of Pope Francis, and earlier between February and March during his long hospitalization at Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to bilateral pneumonia, many faithful once again gathered in prayer this evening under Bernini’s colonnade. At the end of a warm springlike day, many held copies of "L’Osservatore Romano" from 21 April dedicated to the Pope’s death.

Joined in spirit by countless “brothers and sisters around the world,” the Cardinal highlighted how they formed “the entire flock of Christ, the Good Shepherd, praying for Pope Francis while contemplating the glorious mysteries of our Savior.” The Cardinal then entrusted the late Pope “to the Merciful Father, in communion with Mary, Mother of the Church, Queen of Heaven, and through the intercession of the Apostle Peter.”

Cardinal Zuppi: "Pope Francis loved until the end; he never held back" (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

In front of the image of "Mary, Mother of the Church", placed on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica and adorned with a bouquet of white and pink flowers, Cardinal Re led the Marian prayer, entrusting the beloved 266th Successor of Peter to the Virgin’s intercession. After meditating on the Glorious Mysteries, the celebrant invoked God as “great in love,” giving thanks “for the gifts He has bestowed on the Church through the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis”—a witness to the Lord and His “tenderness for the little ones and the poor, mercy for sinners, and kindness toward all.” Finally, as the Roman sky darkened, the assembly sang the "Salve Regina" and ended with applause as Cardinal Re gave his blessing.