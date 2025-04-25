Cardinal Pizzaballa leads Rosary at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major

At Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary Major, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads the fifth recitation of the Rosary in memory of Pope Francis.

By Francesca Merlo

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa led the fifth evening Rosary in memory of Pope Francis on Friday the 25th April.

In his introductory words before leading the Rosary, Cardinal Pizzaballa reminded the faithful that to follow the Lord means to trust in Him and in His word. Reflecting on the day's Gospel, Cardinal Pizzaballa noted that in the days following the Resurrection, the disciples withdraw into themselves and try to return to their daily lives, in an attempt to avoid thinking about the painful events they have experienced.

"We too, when faced with such a mystery, are tempted to be overwhelmed, and we struggle to place our trust in God", said the cardinal, adding that "with the death of our beloved Holy Father Francis, we too experience the difficulty of believing".

This evening, he cotìntinued, "we wish to ask the Blessed Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romani, to help us lift our hearts and transform this hour of sorrow into a dawn of hope".

He ended with a request for intercession from Mary, 'Consoler of the Afflicted'.