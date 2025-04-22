Cardinal Parolin leads the Rosary at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major

On Tuesday evening Cardinal Parolin leads the Rosary at Saint Mary Major, the second Rosary prayed in memory of Pope Francis at the Basilica.

Vatican News

The Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, led the Rosary in memory of Pope Francis on Tuesday, the second evening a row at the papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

In his words offered at the start of the liturgy, Cardinal Parolin recalled, “As the apostle Paul reminds us, we are invited to lift our gaze toward heaven and contemplate Christ seated at the right hand of God” and “in looking to heaven to savor eternal life especially in this evening's prayer, as we entrust our beloved Holy Father to Mary Most Holy, 'Salus Populi Romani.'

"May Mary, advocate before the Father, intercede for us,” he concluded, as he introduced the first of the five Glorious Mysteries contemplated by those gathered in the square before the Basilica.

In conclusion, Cardinal Parolin recalled how Pope Francis offered his suffering at the end of his life “for peace in the world and the fraternity among peoples.”