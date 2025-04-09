Cardinal Krajewski: ‘Pope called to support my mission to Ukraine’

Cardinal Krajewski removes the Vatican license plates of the four ambulances

Pope Francis calls his papal almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, to express support for his mission to deliver four ambulances he donated and to offer his blessings to the Ukrainian people.

By Benedetta Capelli

A lighthearted remark from Pope Francis has once again shown that even during his recovery, he hasn’t lost his good humor, according to Cardinal Konrad Krajewski.

Speaking to Vatican News, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity described his 10th visit to Ukraine, where he has brought four ambulances donated by the Pope.

During a demanding day in Zaporizhzhia, Cardinal Krajewski said he was distributing food aid when Pope Francis called him.

“It was a surprise call from the Holy Father,” the Cardinal said. “He wanted to know how the mission in Ukraine was going. He told me to greet everyone and gave his blessing. I replied that it’s very cold here, and he, in his cheerful mood, added, ‘You know how to keep warm.’”

Cardinal Krajewski smiled as he recounted the exchange, saying the phone call had the immediate impact of warming everyone’s hearts.

Warmth of the Ukrainian people

The Cardinal then reflected on the day’s commitments, recalling the line of poor people who had been waiting since 5 a.m. for food distribution, which began four hours later—a sign of the serious hardships people are facing.

“It was a very meaningful encounter,” he noted. “In the eyes of those people, I saw hope and love, and despite the cold, they expressed heartfelt thanks. They hope this disaster ends soon.”

He then met with local health officials in Zaporizhzhia, who took delivery of the ambulances.

“We removed the Vatican license plates, and they were amazed at how well-equipped the vehicles were,” he said. “They left immediately for the areas in greatest need.”

Gift of medicine

Cardinal Krajewski also emphasized the substantial support received from various institutions in collecting medicines for Ukraine.

“The medicines,” he explained, “came primarily from Naples, where—alongside the tradition of the ‘suspended coffee’—there’s also a tradition of the ‘suspended medicine’ in about a hundred pharmacies.”

The collection brought together around 200,000 euros, and Cardinal Krajewski noted that the Ukrainians said the medicines "will be a tremendous help.”

The medicines were also donated by the Vatican Pharmacy and the Gemelli Hospital, which provided emergency care supplies.