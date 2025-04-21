Cardinal Gambetti: Pope Francis, pilgrim of hope

An evening Rosary was held in St. Peter’s Square in suffrage for Pope Francis, who passed away this morning. Leading the Marian prayer was the Archpriest of Saint Peter's Basilica and Vicar General for Vatican City, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti.

By Isabella Piro

“I believe we all still carry in our hearts the words Pope Francis often said to us, his request: ‘Don’t forget to pray for me.’ This evening, we clearly want to do just that, to accompany him on his Easter journey,” said Cardinal Mauro Gambetti on Easter Monday, 21 April, as he introduced the Rosary in memory of Pope Francis, who returned to the Father’s embrace at 7:35 a.m. this morning in his apartment at Casa Santa Marta.

His Apostolic Ministry: A gift from the Lord

“In the faith of the Risen Christ, which we celebrate on this holy Easter day,” the Cardinal emphasized, “we know that death is not a door that closes but an entrance into the heavenly Jerusalem, where mourning is turned into dancing, and sackcloth into robes of joy.” He then invited all to “thank the Lord for the gifts He gave the entire Church through the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis, a pilgrim of hope who does not disappoint.”

The emotion of the 12,000 faithful present

As during the Pope’s hospitalization between February and March at Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to bilateral pneumonia, many faithful gathered again tonight in prayer within the embrace of the Square's Bernini colonnade. Around 12,000 people participated in person, with many more joining via digital media. “Brothers and sisters spread across the world,” the Cardinal noted, all who have offered their prayers making up “the whole flock of Christ, the Good Shepherd, who prays for Pope Francis while contemplating the glorious mysteries of our Savior.” The Vatican Basilica’s Archpriest then commended the late Pope “to the Merciful Father, in communion with Mary, Mother of the Church, Queen of Heaven, and through the intercession of the Apostle Peter.”

Faithful in Prayer in St. Peter’s Square (Vatican Media)

The icon of Mary, Mother of the Church

Before the icon of Maria Mater Ecclesiae (Mary, Mother of the Church), placed on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica and adorned with white and pink flowers, Cardinal Gambetti led the Marian prayer, entrusting the 266th Successor of Peter to the Virgin’s intercession. The emotion in the square was palpable, following a day that saw believers from across the globe make pilgrimages to the Vatican Basilica, stunned and dismayed by the news of the Bishop of Rome’s passing. The evening breeze gently swayed the rosary beads and the flickering torches held by the faithful. Among those who took turns reading at the microphone were Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Governorate of Vatican City State, and Sister Alessandra Smerilli, Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Icon of Mary, Mother of the Church, placed on the steps of Saint Peter's BasilicaIcon of Mary, Mother of the Church, placed on the steps of Saint Peter's Basilica (Vatican Media)

After meditating on the Glorious Mysteries, Cardinal Gambetti called upon God, “great in love,” and gave thanks “for the gifts He bestowed on the Church through the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis”; and he praised the late Pope himself as a witness of the Lord and His “tenderness for the small and the poor, mercy for sinners, and kindness to all.” Finally, as the Roman sky gradually darkened, the assembly sang the Salve Regina, and Cardinal Gambetti gave the blessing, followed by a respectful and heartfelt round of applause.