POPE

March 27, 2020: Pope prays for world in empty St Peter's Square

On March 27, 2020, Pope Francis presided over an extraordinary moment of prayer for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. In a deserted and rainswept St. Peter's Square, the Pope begged the Lord to heal our wounded humanity, reminding us that “nobody is saved alone".

