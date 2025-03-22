Pope to greet crowd at Gemelli on Sunday

People pray next the statue of Pope John Paul II at the Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for ongoing pneumonia treatment

The Holy See Press Office announces Pope Francis is scheduled to appear after 12pm to greet the crowd outside Gemelli.

By Vatican News

On Saturday morning, the Holy See Press Office announced the Pope is planning to greet the crowd outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital and give his blessing on Sunday, March 23, shortly after 12pm. The statement said the text of the Angelus will be shared as it has been the last few weeks.



While the doctors have not yet given any indication as to when the Pope would be discharged from the hospital, this greeting on Sunday would be the first appearance since he was hospitalized on February 14. This news comes after the most recent health update shared Pope Francis’ continued improvements both in his respiratory and motor functions.

Despite being in the hospital for the last five weeks, the Pope has continued to work, sending messages to pilgrim groups, concelebrating Mass, and even sending a voice message on March 6 to thank everyone for their testimonies of love and solidarity.

Vatican Media will be providing a livestream of the greeting and blessing on the Vatican Media YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5zjiFNne_c