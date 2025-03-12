Pope Francis in stable condition, Xray confirms improvements over recent days

Pope Francis at Rome's Gemelli Hospital continues to receive high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night. Also today he followed the spiritual exercises taking place at the Vatican. Physical and respiratory therapy continue.

On Wednesday evening, 11 March, the Holy See Press Office provided the following medical update on Pope Francis who has been receiving care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since 14 February:

The clinical condition of the Holy Father has remained stable in the context of an overall complex medical picture.

The chest X-ray performed yesterday has radiologically confirmed the improvements observed in the previous days.

The Holy Father continues to undergo high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation during nighttime rest.

This morning, after following the spiritual exercises in a link-up with the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican, he received the Eucharist, dedicated time to prayer, and then continued with physical therapy.

In the afternoon, after joining the spiritual exercises of the Curia, he continued with prayer, rest, and respiratory physiotherapy.