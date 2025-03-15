Pope remains in stable condition, shows gradual improvements from therapies

The statue of John Paul II found at the main entrance to Gemelli Hospital in Rome (ANSA)

Pope Francis continues high-flow oxygen therapy, progressively reducing the need for non-invasive mechanical ventilation during the night. The Pope still requires hospital medical care, as well as physiotherapy and respiratory physiotherapy.

Vatican News

On Saturday evening, 15 March, the Holy See Press Office issued the following medical update on Pope Francis who is receiving care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital:

The clinical condition of the Holy Father remains stable, confirming the progress observed in the past week. High-flow oxygen therapy continues, progressively reducing the need for non-invasive mechanical ventilation during the night.

The Holy Father still requires hospital medical care, as well as physiotherapy and respiratory physiotherapy. These therapies are currently showing further, gradual improvements.

The Holy See Press Office also informed journalists that Pope Francis spent most of his day with therapy, prayer, rest, and some work.

Tomorrow, the Angelus will be distributed as on previous Sundays. And the next medical bulletin is expected to be released on Tuesday or Wednesday, while the Press Office will continue to provide journalists with some general information during the evenings.

Updated at 19.25 on 15 March 2025