Pope sends telegram to those affected by wildfires in South Korea
By Vatican News
Pope Francis has expressed his deep concern over the raging wildfires in South Korea, which have been declared the country’s worst and largest.
In a telegram signed by the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope entrusted “the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of almighty God,” and sent his heartfelt condolences to those mourning the loss of loved ones.
The message added that Pope Francis prays for those who have been injured and for “the relief efforts of the firefighters and other emergency personnel.”
The telegram, sent to the local civil and Church authorities, closed with the Pope invoking “divine blessings of consolation, healing, and strength” upon everyone in South Korea.
South Korea’s worst wildfires
At least 28 people have been killed, and thousands of homes, factories, and other structures have been destroyed since the fires began on March 21.
Some 30,000 people have had to flee their homes and officials stated about 8,000 residents are staying in temporary shelters.
Rain and cooler weather have helped the country’s firefighters battle the devastating fires. The Korea Forest Service chief announced all the main fires at four of the hardest-hit areas in the southeastern part of the country have been contained.
