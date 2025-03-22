Pope's medical staff to speak to press on Saturday evening

On Saturday evening, members of the Pope Francis' medical team will speak to journalists from Rome's Gemelli hospital, for only the second time since he was hospitalised last month.

By Vatican News

On Saturday evening at 6pm CET, members of the Pope's medical team will be holding a briefing for journalists on the Pope's health.

The briefing, which will take place in the atrium of Rome's Gemelli hospital, where the Pope is currently receiving treatment, will be only the second of its kind since the Pope was hospitalised on 14th February last month.

You can follow the briefing live on the Vatican News website and on our YouTube channel.

The briefing will be in Italian and there will be no simultaneous translation into English, although at the last press conference, on 21st February, the doctors did speak briefly in English in answer to one question.

After the briefing is over, it will be available to watch back on the Vatican News YouTube channel.