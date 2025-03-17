Pope remains in stable condition with slight improvement

Pope Francis is using high-flow oxygen therapy less frequently. The swelling in his hand, seen in the photo taken and published yesterday, has already improved.

Vatican News

On Monday evening, 17 March, the Holy See Press Office issued the following medical update on Pope Francis who is receiving care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital:

The Pope's condition is stable with slight improvements thanks to respiratory and motor therapy.

He is using high-flow oxygen therapy with nasal cannulas less frequently and, at times, can do without oxygen therapy. At night, he uses non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

The swelling in his hand, seen in the photo taken and published yesterday, is due to reduced mobility, but it has already improved today.

The Pope spent the day in prayer, resting, and doing some work.

The next medical bulletin is scheduled for Wednesday. Tomorrow evening, the Press Office will provide journalists with some general updates, as it did today.