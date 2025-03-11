Pope: May God comfort those suffering catastrophic Argentinian floods

From Rome's Gemelli Hospital where the Holy Father is recovering, Pope Francis expresses his closeness to all those suffering from the devastating floods which claimed lives and caused massive damage to the Argentinian port city of Bahía Blanca, and prays the Lord offers comfort to all those suffering.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov



Pope Francis has expressed his sorrow for the disastrous flooding that has struck the Argentinian port city of Bahía Blanca, after being inundated by a year's worth of rain in a few hours between Friday and Saturday.

From Rome's Gemelli Hospital where the Holy Father is recovering, he sent a telegram in Spanish to Bahía Blanca's Archbishop Carlos Alfonso Azpiroz Costa, O.P, remembering the tragedy that devastated Bahía Blanca as well as the city of Cerri.

At least 16 people were killed and at least three are still missing. Two sisters, ages 1 and 5 were swept away, by the water.

Rescue workers have been working around the clock, but their efforts have been made difficult by the near-total flooding of both cities.

'My spiritual closeness to the whole population'



In his message, Pope Francis expressed his sadness for the natural disaster affecting the region surrounding Bahía Blanca, which, he acknowledged, claimed many lives and causing massive damage.

"I offer fervent prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased," he reassured.

"At the same time," the Holy Father noted, "I wish to express my spiritual closeness to the entire population, beseeching the Lord to grant comfort to the bereaved and to all those who are suffering in these moments of pain and uncertainty," and prayed the Lord also "sustain with His grace" all those committed to searching for the missing and undertaking "the arduous process of rebuilding the devastated areas."

May Mary help catastrophe-struck people

Finally, Pope Francis concluded by imploring Our Lady of Mercy to intercede before her Son, Jesus Christ, for all those affected by "this catastrophe," and imparting on them with affection his Apostolic Blessing.

Earlier Monday, the Holy See Press Office reported that the Pope had been informed about the flood affecting his country and had expressed his closeness and prayers to those affected.

Three days of mourning

Since Sunday, firefighters, civil protection teams, police forces, and the military have been searching for the three missing persons.

Due to the ongoing emergency, where essential services have yet to be restored, it remains impossible to assess the full extent of the damage-

The President of Argentina Javier Milei has declared three days of national mourning.