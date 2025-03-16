Pope Francis offers condolences for victims of nightclub fire in North Macedonia

In a telegram signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis expresses his closeness to the families who lost their loved ones, mostly young people, in a fire that broke out in the city of Kocani, North Macedonia.

Vatican News

Pope Francis expressed his "profound condolences" and assured of his "spiritual closeness to the injured" following the tragic fire that broke out overnight in a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia. 59 died in the disaster and 155 were injured.

The Pope's words came in a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, addressed to the Bishop Kiro Stojanov of Skopje. In the message, Pope Francis assures "his remembrance in prayer for those who lost their lives" and invokes the Lord's "comfort for those suffering" from the consequences of such a difficult hardship.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. during a concert attended by 1,500 people at a nightclub in Kocani. The fire was most likely triggered by fireworks set off on stage. The organizers of the event and the owners of the venue have been arrested. Most of the victims were between 14 and 27 years old. The Macedonian government has pledged its utmost effort to determine the cause of the tragedy. "Today is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia," wrote Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, "the loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of families, relatives, and friends is immeasurable."

Condolence messages have arrived from European institutions, while the Serbian government has declared March 18 a day of national mourning in memory of the victims.