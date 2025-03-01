Search

Pope in stable condition: No new respiratory attacks

Pope Francis is in stable condition, and has been alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation with long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation. He is continuing to eat on his own and continuing respiratory physiotherapy. The prognosis remains guarded.

By Vatican News

On Saturday evening, the Holy See Press Office issued the following statement concerning Pope Francis:

"The Holy Father's clinical condition remains stable.

He is alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation, maintaining a good response to gas exchange.

The Holy Father does not have a fever and shows no leukocytosis [high white blood cell count].

His haemodynamic parameters have always remained stable; he has continued eat on his own and has regularly undergone respiratory physiotherapy, in which he cooperates actively. He has not experienced any further episodes of bronchospasm.

The Holy Father remains alert and oriented. He received the Eucharist on Saturday afternoon, then devoted himself to prayer.

The prognosis remains guarded."

01 March 2025, 18:34

