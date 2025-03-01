Pope in stable condition: No new respiratory attacks
By Vatican News
On Saturday evening, the Holy See Press Office issued the following statement concerning Pope Francis:
"The Holy Father's clinical condition remains stable.
He is alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation, maintaining a good response to gas exchange.
The Holy Father does not have a fever and shows no leukocytosis [high white blood cell count].
His haemodynamic parameters have always remained stable; he has continued eat on his own and has regularly undergone respiratory physiotherapy, in which he cooperates actively. He has not experienced any further episodes of bronchospasm.
The Holy Father remains alert and oriented. He received the Eucharist on Saturday afternoon, then devoted himself to prayer.
The prognosis remains guarded."
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here