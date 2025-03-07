Day of rest and prayer for Pope Francis, whose condition remains stable

On Friday evening, the Holy See Press Office says Pope Francis’ clinical condition remains stable as he continues to be treated for pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Vatican News

Pope Francis spent Friday, March 7, resting and in prayer while continuing his hospitalization at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he was admitted on February 14.

The Holy See Press Office provided an update on the Pope’s health on Friday evening, confirming that he is continuing his medical treatment, including respiratory physiotherapy. He alternates between non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night and high-flow oxygen therapy during the day via nasal cannula.

During the morning, the Pope spent about 20 minutes in prayer in the chapel on the tenth floor of the hospital, where his room is situated. Throughout the day, he also carried out some work-related activities.

Doctors say his health condition is stable within a still-complex overall picture. The prognosis remains guarded. As previously announced, no medical bulletin will be issued this evening due to the stability of his condition. However, a new medical update will be released tomorrow, Saturday, March 8.

Earlier in the morning, the Holy See Press Office also reported that Pope Francis had a restful night and woke up shortly after 8 a.m.

Press Office Director Matteo Bruni noted that it was the Pope himself who insisted on sending an audio message on Thursday evening at the beginning of the Rosary in St. Peter’s Square—an expression of gratitude for the many prayers and messages of support he has received during these 22 days of hospitalization.

The recitation of the Rosary continues this evening, with the twelfth gathering scheduled for 9 p.m. local time. It will be led by Cardinal Lazzaro Heung-sik You, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy.