Pope Francis has restful night amid ongoing improvement

Pope Francis had a restful night and woke up about 8 a.m. this morning, the Holy See Press Office said on Tuesday, the morning after the Pope's doctors said his prognosis was no longer guarded even if he requires more time in the hospital.

By Vatican News



Pope Francis had a restful night and woke up about 8 a.m. this morning, according to a statement published on Tuesday morning by the Holy See Press Office.

On Monday evening, the Holy See Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis’ health, noting that given his ongoing improvements, the Pope's prognosis is no longer "guarded."

In the statement, it explained the Holy Father's clinical condition remains stable.

Improvements recorded in previous days were further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical findings, as well as by the Pope’s good response to pharmacological therapy.

For these reasons, the statement acknowledged, the doctors had decided today to lift their guarded prognosis.

"However, given the complexity of the Pope’s clinical picture and the severe infection present at the time of hospitalization," it explained, "it will still be necessary to continue pharmacological treatment in a hospital setting for a period of time."

On Monday morning, the Holy Father had been able to follow the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia via a video link with the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, and subsequently received the Eucharist and went to the chapel of his private apartment for a moment of prayer. The Roman Curia’s Spiritual Exercises, which are held every year, began on Sunday afternoon in the Paul VI Hall and are being led by the Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap.

In the afternoon, the Holy Father had again joined the Curia's Spiritual Exercises, and throughout the day, had alternated between prayer and rest.

On Monday, the Pope sent a telegram of prayers and closeness to those who have experienced deadly flooding in the Argentinian port city of Bahía Blanca as well as the nearby city of Cerri.



