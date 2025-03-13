Pope has a restful night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Pope Francis had a restful night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital where he is recovering from pneumonia, the Holy See Press Office said on Thursday. The Pope's doctors have said his prognosis is no longer guarded and that a chest x-ray showed improvement, but maintain that his situation remains complex and therefore, he still requires more time in the hospital.

By Vatican News



Pope Francis had a restful night, according to a statement published on Thursday morning by the Holy See Press Office.

On Wednesday night, the Press Office provided a medical update on the Holy Father reiterating that Pope Francis' clinical situation remains stable, and with slight improvements, but within a context that nevertheless remains complex.

In the statement, it noted a chest X-ray performed Tuesday radiologically confirmed improvements observed in the previous days.



It noted that the Pope continues to undergo high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight.



On Wednesday morning, after following the Spiritual Exercises in a link-up with the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican, he received the Eucharist, spent time praying, and then continued with physical therapy.



In the afternoon, after continuing to follow the Spiritual Exercises, he continued praying, resting and performing more physical therapy.

The Holy Father has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since 14 February when he was admitted for a bout of bronchitis.

His prognosis is no longer guarded, but his doctors say he requires more time in the hospital.

Today, 13 March 2025, marks the 12-year anniversary of Pope Francis' election as Pope on 13 March 2013.