Pope expresses gratitude for closeness and urges prayers for peace

The Holy See Press Office releases Pope Francis' Angelus address as he continues his recovery at Gemelli Hospital. In his message, the Pope expresses gratitude for prayers and medical care whilst urging continued prayers for peace. Reflecting on the day's Gospel reading, he emphasises the importance of seeing others with charity and of always speaking with goodness.

By Francesca Merlo

In an Angelus address prepared by Pope Francis while he continues his treatment in hospital, and published by the Holy See Press Office, the Pope thanked the faithful for their closeness in his moment of "frailty" and urged them to continue praying for peace in the world, just as they pray for him.

"From here, war appears even more absurd," he said, calling in particular for prayers for "tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and Kivu."

Gratitude for prayers and closeness

The Pope also expressed his gratitude to the doctors and healthcare professionals "for the attention with which they are taking care of me" and reflected on the hidden grace within his illness. "It is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord; at the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people," he said.

Finally, he expressed his deep appreciation for the prayers rising from the hearts of the faithful across the world. "I feel all your affection and closeness, and at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people. Thank you all!"

Before turning to his reflection on the day's Gospel, the Pope assured the faithful of his prayers for them as well. "I pray for you too. And I pray above all for peace," he said.

He then invited them to meditate on this Sunday’s Gospel, which highlights two of our five senses: sight and taste.

Training our eyes

With regard to sight, the Pope explained that Jesus asks us "to train our eyes to observe the world well and to judge our neighbour with charity." He emphasised that only a gaze of care, rather than condemnation, allows fraternal correction to be a true virtue. "Because if it is not fraternal, it is not correction!" he added.

Speaking with care

Turning then to taste, Pope Francis recalled Jesus’ teaching that every tree is known by its fruit. "The fruits that come from man," the Pope explained, "are, for example, his words, which ripen on his lips." He went on to contrast "rotten fruits" - violent, false, and vulgar words - with "good fruits" - just and honest words that give flavour to our dialogues.

Finally, reflecting on these two aspects, the Pope invited the faithful to examine their own lives: "How do I look at other people, who are my brothers and sisters? And how do I feel looked at by others? Do my words have a good flavour, or are they imbued with bitterness and vanity?"