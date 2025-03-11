Pope Francis shows slight improvements in overall complex medical picture

The Holy See Press Office provides a health update on Pope Francis on Tuesday evening. He continued the high-flow oxygenation therapy throughout the day. He also followed the spiritual exercises at the Vatican via video link with the Paul VI Hall, spent time in prayer, and received the Eucharist.

Vatican News

Pope Francis' clinical situation remains stable with doctors confirming slight improvements within a context that nevertheless remains complex. The Holy See Press Office gave journalists this brief update on the Pope's health condition on Tuesday evening. He has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since 14 February. A detailed medical bulletin was not issued this evening, as in previous days, in view of the stable health situation.

Today marks the 67th anniversary of the Pope's entry into the Society of Jesus. This afternoon, as he did earlier in the morning, the Pope followed remotely the spiritual exercises in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican where members of the Roman Curia gathered. This evening they prayed the Rosary for the Pope's healing.

In the private chapel of his apartment at the hospital, Pope Francis spent time in prayer. He did not receive visitors, but dedicating time to prayer and meditation as part of the spiritual exercises. He also received the Eucharist in the morning. He continued his prescribed therapies and, during the day, maintained use of high-flow oxygenation via nasal cannulas.

On 12 March more information will be provided by the doctors, who yesterday lifted their guarded prognosis, while still noting the complex clinical condition. Also tomorrow, there will not be a distribution of the General Audience catechesis given that this week the spiritual excercises are taking place.