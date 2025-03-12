Pope Francis rests well overnight amid improvement

Pope Francis had a restful night, the Holy See Press Office said on Wednesday, two days after the Pope's doctors said his prognosis was no longer guarded even if he requires more time in the hospital.

By Vatican News



Pope Francis had a restful night, according to a statement published on Wednesday morning by the Holy See Press Office.

On Tuesday evening, the Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis’ day, noting he followed the spiritual exercises at the Vatican via video link with the Paul VI Hall, spent time in prayer, in his room but also in the chapel, and received the Eucharist. THe Pope continued the usual high-flow oxygen therapy throughout the day,

Pope Francis' clinical situation remains stable with doctors confirming slight improvements within a context that nevertheless remains complex.

The Holy Father has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since 14 February when he was admitted for a bout of bronchitis.

His prognosis is no longer guarded, but his doctors say he requires more time in the hospital.

A detailed medical bulletin was not issued Tuesday evening, as in previous days, in view of the stable health situation.



Today, there will not be a distribution of the Wednesday General Audience catechesis given that this week the spiritual excercises of the Roman Curia are taking place.