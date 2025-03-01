Pope resting after quiet night
By Vatican News
The Holy See Press Office said on Saturday morning that Pope Francis slept well and spent the first part of the morning resting.
"After a quiet night, the Pope is resting", read the brief Holy See Press Office statement.
An earlier statement, issued on Friday evening had noted that Pope Francis’ respiratory condition worsened following an isolated bronchospasm. The Pope was promptly started on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, to which he responded.
Thanks to non-invasive mechanical ventilation, gas exchange values are reported to have returned to levels similar to those before the episode. However, about 24 to 48 hours are needed to be able to assess the Pope's clinical condition following the isolated bronchospasm.
These statements come as the Pope continues to be treated for bilateral pneumonia in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. He was admitted on Friday, 14 February, following an infection of the respiratory tract.
