Pope Francis resting following a calm night
Vatican News
The Holy See Press Office has reported that, "overnight was quiet and the Pope is resting." The message came on Sunday morning, 9 March, regarding Pope Francis who has been receiving care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since 14 February.
Saturday evening update
Saturday evening's health update from the Holy See Press Office noted that "the Holy Father's clinical condition over the last few days has remained stable and, consequently, shows a good response to the therapies. There is therefore a gradual, mild improvement." The statement also mentioned that the Pope has not had a fever, respiratory gas exchange has improved, and results from blood work are stable. At the same time, "the doctors prudently maintain that the prognosis is still guarded" as they will continue to monitor these initial improvements over the coming days.
On Sunday morning in Saint Peter's Square, Cardinal Michael Czerny will read the Pope's homily prepared for the Mass for the Jubilee of the World of Volunteers being celebrated, while the Pope's midday Angelus address will be distributed as on previous Sundays.
During the afternoon, the Pope will follow the spiritual exercises that will begin in the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican to be in spiritual communion with the Roman Curia.
