Pope: A loving society must free women from pressure to seek abortion

Pope Francis sends a message to a pilgrimage of the Italian Movement for Life, and calls on Christians to take the side of unborn children, whom he says represent every person who has no voice.

By Devin Watkins

As he recovers from bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, Pope Francis has sent a message to participants in a pilgrimage organized by the Italian Movement for Life.

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin read the message on the Pope’s behalf on Saturday at Mass for the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Continue to place your trust in women, in their capacity for welcome, generosity, and courage,” said Pope Francis in his message. “Women must be able to count on the support of the entire civil and ecclesial community.”

He lamented the pressure that contemporary society places on women with its focus on “possession, action, production, and appearance.”

The Church, added the Pope, seeks to counter society’s message by promoting the dignity of the human person and prioritizing those who are weakest in the world’s eyes.

“The unborn child represents, in the fullest sense, every man and woman who does not count, who has no voice,” he said. “Taking their side means standing in solidarity with all the discarded of the world.”

Pope Francis called on Christians to foster a “civilization of love,” which frees women “from the pressures that push them not to give birth to their child”.

He said it takes a “gaze of the heart” to recognize unborn children as “one of us.”

The Pope went on to praise the Italian Movement for Life, which was set up in 1975 and runs several centers that assist women with difficult pregnancies or who are under pressure to seek an abortion.

Their work, he said, promotes a culture of life “with frankness, love, and tenacity, closely uniting truth with charity toward all.”

As the movement celebrates its 50th anniversary, Pope Francis urged all those who seek to promote life to “advance the social protection of motherhood and the acceptance of human life in all its stages.”

“In this half-century, while some ideological prejudices have diminished and young people’s sensitivity toward caring for creation has grown,” he said, “the throwaway culture has unfortunately spread.”

The Pope called on everyone to dedicate themselves to the service of human life, especially when it is most fragile and vulnerable.

“[Life] is sacred, created by God for a great and beautiful destiny,” he said. “A just society is not built by eliminating unwanted unborn children, elderly people who are no longer self-sufficient, or terminally ill patients.”

In conclusion, Pope Francis prayed that the Blessed Virgin Mary may watch over those who promote human life, and he asked them to continue to pray for him and his health.

