Pope Francis rests overnight as condition remains stable

Flowers are laid near the statue of St. John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital (AFP or licensors)

Pope Francis had a good night and continues to rest, according to the Holy See Press Office on Saturday morning.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office released a brief statement on Saturday morning about the Pope’s health.

“The night passed quietly; the Pope is resting,” read the statement.

The Holy Father’s clinical condition has remained stable for the past few days as he receives treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Read also 07/03/2025 Day of rest and prayer for Pope Francis, whose condition remains stable On Friday evening, the Holy See Press Office says Pope Francis’ clinical condition remains stable as he continues to be treated for pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.



On Friday evening, the Press Office said the Pope spent the day alternating between prayer, rest, and work, as his respiratory physiotherapy continues.

“During the day, the Pope uses nasal cannulas for high-flow oxygenation, while at night he utilizes non-invasive mechanical ventilation,” it noted, adding that his “prognosis remains guarded.”

A more detailed medical update is expected to be released on Saturday evening.