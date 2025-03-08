Pope Francis rests overnight as condition remains stable
By Vatican News
The Holy See Press Office released a brief statement on Saturday morning about the Pope’s health.
“The night passed quietly; the Pope is resting,” read the statement.
The Holy Father’s clinical condition has remained stable for the past few days as he receives treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.
On Friday evening, the Press Office said the Pope spent the day alternating between prayer, rest, and work, as his respiratory physiotherapy continues.
“During the day, the Pope uses nasal cannulas for high-flow oxygenation, while at night he utilizes non-invasive mechanical ventilation,” it noted, adding that his “prognosis remains guarded.”
A more detailed medical update is expected to be released on Saturday evening.
