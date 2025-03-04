Pope slept well overnight after two respiratory insufficiencies

Pope Francis has been at the Gemelli hospital since February 14 (ANSA)

Pope Francis slept well throughout the night after suffering two respiratory insufficiencies on Monday, according to the Holy See Press Office.

By Vatican News

“The Pope slept through the night and now continues to rest,” said the Holy See Press Office on Tuesday morning.

The Pope has been receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14.

On Monday evening, the Press Office said Pope Francis had suffered “two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm.”

Both times, bronchoscopies were performed to remove the mucus buildup that caused the episodes.

“[On Monday] afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times,” noted the Holy See Press Office.

The Pope’s blood tests showed that he does not have an elevated white blood cell count, suggesting he has no new respiratory infection.

His clinical condition remains complex, and further respiratory crises remain possible.

The Pope’s doctors said his prognosis remains “guarded.”