Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Recitation of the Rosary in St. Peter's Square Recitation of the Rosary in St. Peter's Square  (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)
POPE

Pope from hospital: ‘Thank you for your prayers, I accompany you from here'

Pope Francis sends a message of gratitude and closeness to all those who have been praying for his recovery since he was admitted to hospital 21 days ago.

By Vatican News

"I thank you with all my heart for the prayers you offer for my health from [St. Peter’s] Square. I accompany you from here. May God bless you, and may the Virgin protect you. Thank you."

Listen to Pope Francis

Pope Francis' message of thanks, in Spanish, for the many testimonies of love and closeness was broadcast in St. Peter’s Square at 9 pm Rome at the beginning of the Rosary prayer, led on Friday evening by Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, Pro-prefect of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life.

Starting on Monday, 24 February, thousands of believers have joined the Cardinals residing in Rome, along with all collaborators of the Roman Curia and the Diocese of Rome, in St. Peter‘s Square to recite the Holy Rosary for the health of Pope Francis, who is being treated for pneumonia in the Gemelli Hospital.

People gathered in St. Peter's Square to pray the Rosary for Pope Francis' health
People gathered in St. Peter's Square to pray the Rosary for Pope Francis' health

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
06 March 2025, 21:00

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission