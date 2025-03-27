Pope encourages confessors to be ministers of mercy

File photo of Pope Francis confessing the faithful during the WYD in Lisbon in 2023 (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Pope Francis invites confessors to be “ministers of mercy” as they accompany the faithful on their path of reconciliation and renewal.

By Linda Bordoni

In a message on Thursday, 27 March, Pope Francis reflected on the privileged role of confessors, especially during the 2025 Holy Year.

His words of encouragement were addressed to participants of the 35th Course on the Internal Forum, organized by the Apostolic Penitentiary.

“Celebrating Mercy, particularly with the pilgrims of the Jubilee, is a privilege: God has made us ministers of Mercy by His grace, a gift we receive because we ourselves have been, and continue to be, the first to experience His forgiveness,” he said.

The event, held from March 24-28, provides ongoing formation for confessors in light of the importance of their sacramental ministry. Addressing them as “Dear brothers,” the Pope urged them to be men of prayer, as prayer is the foundation of their ministry.

“In prayer are rooted the foundations of your ministerial action, through which you extend the work of Jesus, who still and always repeats: ‘Neither do I condemn you. Go, and from now on do not sin anymore’ (John 8:11)," he wrote.

As the Church celebrates the Jubilee Year, the Holy Father said, “May this liberating word of the Lord resound throughout the Church (…) bringing about the renewal of hearts that flows from reconciliation with God and opens the way to new fraternal relationships.”

The Pope also highlighted the connection between mercy and peace, affirming that true peace is born from God's mercy and brings hope that does not disappoint.

Concluding his message, Pope Francis expressed gratitude for the indispensable sacramental ministry of confessors and entrusted them to the care of the Blessed Virgin Mary.