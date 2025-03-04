Pope Francis' medical condition stable, no new medical crises

Well wishers gathered outside the main entrance to Rome's Gemelli Hospital (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Pope Francis has not manifested any episodes of respiratory insufficiency or bronchospasm. He is alert, without fever, and has cooperated with the treatments. Today, he was switched to high-flow oxygen therapy, and tonight, non-invasive mechanical ventilation will be resumed until tomorrow morning as planned. The prognosis remains guarded.

Vatican News

Read also 04/03/2025 Pope slept well overnight after two respiratory insufficiencies Pope Francis slept well throughout the night after suffering two respiratory insufficiencies on Monday, according to the Holy See Press Office.

The Holy See Press Office issued the following medical update on Pope Francis Tuesday evening. The Pope is receiving care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital:

The clinical condition of the Holy Father today has remained stable.

He has not experienced episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm.

He has remained without a fever, always alert, cooperative with therapies, and oriented.

This morning he transitioned to high-flow oxygen therapy and underwent respiratory physiotherapy.

As scheduled, tonight he will resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation until tomorrow morning.

The prognosis remains guarded.

During the day he alternated between spending time in prayer and at rest, and this morning he received the Eucharist.