Pope Francis' medical condition stable, no new medical crises
Vatican News
The Holy See Press Office issued the following medical update on Pope Francis Tuesday evening. The Pope is receiving care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital:
The clinical condition of the Holy Father today has remained stable.
He has not experienced episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm.
He has remained without a fever, always alert, cooperative with therapies, and oriented.
This morning he transitioned to high-flow oxygen therapy and underwent respiratory physiotherapy.
As scheduled, tonight he will resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation until tomorrow morning.
The prognosis remains guarded.
During the day he alternated between spending time in prayer and at rest, and this morning he received the Eucharist.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here