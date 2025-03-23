Pope Francis makes first public greeting and blessing from hospital

Pope Francis appears for the first time since his hospitalization from the balcony of Rome's Gemelli Hospital, before leaving the facility where he had been since 14 February. He greeted those present, imparted his blessing and gave the 'thumbs up' to the nearly three thousand people gathered in the square below who were applauding his appearance and release from hospital.

Vatican News

Pope Francis greeted some three thousand faithful gathered in the square in front of the entrance to Rome's Gemelli hospital, saying “thank you to everyone!”

He said just a few words from a small balcony just above the crowds gathered below. With effort and looking tired, his hands resting on his knees, he then lifted them to bless the crowds, followed by waving and smiling to those below who were shouting, "Francesco, Francesco!", "We love you!", "We're here for you!"

“Thank you to everyone!” the Pope said with a faint voice. A greeting had been planned, but the Pope wanted to be seen, not just heard. His gaze moved from one side of the square to the other. He noticed a lady, Carmela Mancuso, from Calabria, in the front row, holding a bouquet of yellow flowers. She had come from St. Peter's Station to go to Gemelli Hospital to see the Pope. The Pope said he could see her with the yellow flowers and he waved to her.

Soon after leaving the balcony following his brief greeting, the crowd moved towards the Gemelli Hospital entrance to catch a glimpse of the Pope as he left in his usual white Fiat 500L. More greetings and cheers accompanied his departure. He headed to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major where he met with Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, Coadjutor Archpriest of the Papal Basilica, giving him flowers to be placed before the icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani as a sign of his gratitude for her care and protection.

Before appearing on the hospital balcony, Pope Francis briefly greeted the staff and leaders of the Catholic University and the Policlinico Gemelli.