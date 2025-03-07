After he prayed for them, Los Angeles is praying for him

After Pope Francis had reassured the people of Los Angeles when prayed for them, Los Angeles is praying for him and did so in a video that went viral of ordinary Catholics joining together in pray for the Holy Father's health and recovery.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

When the US city of Los Angeles was being devastated by wildfires wreaking havoc and claiming lives, the Holy Father reassured those suffering: 'My heart is with Los Angeles.'

His constant closeness to those affected, expressed through a message of closeness to LA Archbishop José Gomez, and through various appeals, many locals had expressed, was a great source of comfort.

Now, as Pope Francis is being treated at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for bilateral pneumonia, the faithful of the famous Californian city are praying especially for him and his recovery.

After Archbishop Gomez and the Archdiocese posted a simple call for prayers for Pope Francis during his hospitalization - which resulted in a five-minute long compilation video released on the Archdiocese's social channels - prayers for the Holy Father's health and betterment began to pour in, and the result was a a new video.



Hope is to inspire more prayers

The video, called "To Pope Francis with Love" and compiled by the Archdiocese's Digital Team, includes well wishes from families, priests, and Catholic school students and teachers from the Archdiocese, which spans Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties, and from faithful as far away as Pennsylvania and the Philippines.

In a statement of the Archdiocese, it notes "there is still time" for faithful to participate and continue to share their messages of healing and hope with Pope Francis by leaving their prayers in the video's comment area on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.



The Archdiocese's Chief Digital Officer, Sarah Yaklic, observed, "Since our digital team produced videos to help Pope Francis invite the global community to pray for his monthly intentions, we thought it would be fitting to invite our community and friends to submit video messages for the Holy Father during this time."

"We hope," she added, "that we will inspire more faithful to share their well wishes with Pope Francis and unite in prayer with Catholics around the world in praying for the Holy Father especially those who have been praying daily in St. Peter's Square."

Pope Francis voices gratitude for prayers

The Archdiocese's Digital Team, led by Ms. Yaklic, has produced three videos to encourage Catholics around the world to pray for the monthly intentions of Pope Francis.

On Thursday evening, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, pointed out that it was the Pope himself who wanted the audio with his greeting to be broadcast last night at the beginning of the Rosary in St Peter's Square.

"He wanted to thank the people for the many prayers they are doing for him and thanks to which he feels as if he is ‘carried’ and supported by the whole People of God."