Pope Francis in hospital shows gradual, mild improvement

The clinical condition of Pope Francis shows a good response to therapy. The prognosis remains guarded. This morning the Pope prayed in his chapel, while in the afternoon he alternated between resting and working.

On Saturday evening, 8 March, the Holy See Press Office offered the following health update on Pope Francis:

The Holy Father's clinical condition over the last few days has remained stable and, consequently, shows a good response to the therapies.

There is therefore a gradual, mild improvement.

The Holy Father has been without a fever at all times. Breathing gas exchange has improved; results from blood chemistry and blood count examinations are stable.

In order to monitor these initial improvements also in the coming days, the doctors prudently maintain that the prognosis is still guarded.

This morning, after receiving the Eucharist, the Holy Father prayed in the chapel of the private apartment, while in the afternoon he alternated between rest and work activities.