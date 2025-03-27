Pope Francis’ 38 days of leadership from hospital

Despite being unwell, Pope Francis has continued to lead the Church and advocate for peace, much like he did during the Covid-19 pandemic. From his hospital bed, he has made over 40 key appointments, initiated plans for the 2028 Ecclesial Assembly, and issued numerous appeals for peace.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Five years ago today, Pope Francis stood alone in an empty St Peter’s Square, surrounded only by lights and the sounds of sirens, as the world went into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are all in the same boat,” he said. Today, Pope Francis finds himself in a similar position - convalescing at home after a serious case of pneumonia, which left him hospitalised for 38 days. Although the crisis has shifted from a global pandemic to war, rearmament, and growing poverty, the message is the same, and that is that we are all in this together.

Leading the Church from hospital

Even whilst he was recovering, Pope Francis continued to guide the Church through its challenges. While in hospital, he kept a close watch on global conflicts, calling out the absurdity of war in his Angelus reflections. He consistently appealed for peace in Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, the Middle East, Myanmar, DRC and Sudan. He also denounced the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and urging the international community to act.

In his message to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, written from his hospital room, the Pope pointed to the power of words, warning that they can either unite or divide. “We must disarm words to disarm minds and disarm the Earth,” he urged, critiquing Europe’s growing militarisation and reinforcing the need for renewed diplomacy.

Appointments

Despite being physically weakened, Pope Francis remained active in the administration of the Church. Over his 38 days in hospital, he made 44 appointments, including new bishops, nuncios, and Vatican officials. He also signed important documents, such as the establishment of a commission to promote donations to the Holy See, designed to support Vatican projects and initiatives.

On the Church’s broader future, Pope Francis initiated a three-year preparation process for the 2028 Ecclesial Assembly. This step, part of his ongoing commitment to reform, aims to build on progress made without the need for a new Synod.

A steady presence

Amid personal illness and global turmoil, Pope Francis has remained a steady and guiding figure for the Church. Even when physically distant, his leadership never faltered. He has continued to show that, even in isolation, the Pope is never truly absent, always present in spirit and action.