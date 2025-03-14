Pope Francis’ condition remains stable as recovery progresses

Rome's Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is being treated for bilateral pneumonia (AFP or licensors)

Given the Holy Father's stable condition, doctors have not issued a medical bulletin on Friday evening. Noting that this is a "a positive sign" the Holy See Press Office thus informs that medical updates will be less frequent.

There are no significant developments in the clinical condition of Pope Francis, who remains stable. For this reason, his medical team has decided not to release the scheduled bulletin on Friday evening.

The Holy See Press Office confirmed this decision, emphasizing that it signals an encouraging indication of the Pope’s health status.

A medical update is expected tomorrow evening; however, in light of the Pope's stable condition, bulletins will be issued less frequently. Likewise, the daily morning update on how the Holy Father spent the night will no longer be provided.

The Pope’s recovery is progressing steadily, and time is needed to ensure that improvements are sustained.

Throughout the day, Pope Francis engaged in prayer and continued his respiratory and physiotherapy sessions.