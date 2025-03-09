Pope's health remains stable amid slight improvements

Several people gathered the pray the Angelus outside Gemelli hospital at noon on Sunday (ANSA)

Pope Francis continues to gradually improve as he recovers from bilateral pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, according to the Holy See Press Office on Sunday evening.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis' clinical condition on Sunday evening, noting that he followed the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia via video link from Gemelli Hospital.

The Exercises began on Sunday afternoon in the Paul VI Hall and are being led by the Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap. He joined spiritually with those participating.

In the morning, the Pope received a visit from Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and the Substitute for the Secretariat of State, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra. He also attended Mass with those assisting him in these days.

The Pope continued his therapy, as well as respiratory and motor physiotherapy. He is following the prescribed diet, which now includes solid foods.

His condition appears stable, with slight gradual improvements, as stated in Saturday evening’s medical bulletin. However, the overall situation remains complex, prompting doctors to maintain a guarded prognosis.

Tonight, following the high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas during the day, the Pope will again transition to non-invasive mechanical ventilation, as planned.

A medical bulletin is expected to be released on Monday evening, as it was not published on Sunday due to the stability of his clinical condition.

Earlier in the day, the Pope had released the text of his Angelus address, in which he thanked the doctors and nurses caring for him.

He also prayed for the many people around the world who are enduring illness, saying those who care for them are signs of the Lord's presence.

“During my prolonged hospitalization here,” he said, “I too experience the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care, in particular from the doctors and healthcare workers, whom I thank from the bottom of my heart.”