Pope's clinical condition continues to show slight improvements

Rome's Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is receiving medical care for pneumonia (AFP or licensors)

The Holy See Press Office reports on the Pope's health condition, noting slight improvements in his respiratory and motor functions.

Last night, Pope Francis did not require mechanical ventilation. This was one of the updates shared by the Holy See Press Office with journalists on Tuesday evening, 18 March, regarding the Pope’s health condition. He is receiving care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital where he was admitted on 14 February for a respiratory infection and bilateral pneumonia.

The statement noted that the Pope's condition remains stable within a complex clinical framework and that there have been slight improvements in his motor and respiratory functions.

The use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night and high-flow oxygen therapy during the day continues to decrease.

Last night, he did not require mechanical ventilation and instead relied on high-flow oxygen. While this is a positive development, it should be viewed with caution as part of a gradual reduction process.

The Holy Father's day was spent undergoing treatments, engaging in prayer, and doing some light work. He continues to follow a medically prescribed diet, which now includes solid food.

The next medical update is scheduled for tomorrow evening.